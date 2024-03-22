A student was stabbed yesterday during an argument with a girl of the same age in Roè Volciano. The attacker was stopped while the eldest is in hospital in serious condition

Tragedy came close to Roè Volciano, a small municipality in the province of Brescia. Yesterday afternoon two students argued at the bus stop that takes them home after school, apparently out of jealousy towards a disputed boy. At a certain point one of her takes out the knife and attacks the other, injuring her repeatedly. After the attack she tries to escape. All this while dozens of people cheer them on and film the scene with their smartphones.

The two girls are 14 and 15 years old respectively and were born in Brescia to families of North African origin. She was the youngest to pull out the knife, hitting her rival next to her in the leg and hand. Some passers-by tried to stop the fight, even receiving a few slaps. Eventually the rescuers and the police arrived on site. The eldest was taken under code red to the civil hospital in Brescia in serious condition.

The perpetrator of the attack was then stopped by the Carabinieri who accompanied her to the barracks. The juvenile prosecutor's office is evaluating the charge of attempted murder against you and in the next few hours you will be examining other positions for possible further responsibilities. The 14-year-old also allegedly tried to get rid of her knife by giving it to a friend but it was later recovered.