Brescia fears being betrayed: she shows up at her boyfriend’s house and stabs him

Night of terror in Brescia, where a woman tried to stab her boyfriend because she feared being betrayed. The fact took place between Saturday and last Sunday in a building in via Milano. According to reports from her Today, the 37-year-old would have rushed to her boyfriend’s house where she was convinced she would find him with another woman. As soon as she opened the door for her, she attacked him with a knife. The man, who wasn’t actually in the company of other people, managed to protect his face with his arms and only sustained minor injuries.

The screams and calls for help attracted the attention of the other condominiums, who called the police. However, not even the arrival of the carabinieri appeased the fury of the 37-year-old Romanian, who was taken with difficulty to the barracks. Only here did the woman begin to calm down, before being accompanied to the Civil Hospital of Brescia, given the state of great agitation in which she was. For the moment she has only been reported for resisting a public official. The fiancé will have three months to decide whether she will also sue her for her injuries.