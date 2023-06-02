Convulsive final of the return playout between Brescia and Cosenza. The 1-1 goal signed by Meroni in the 5th minute of recovery condemns Brescia to C and saves Cosenza. The home fans, stationed in the Curva Nord, didn’t take it well and flooded the area below, that of the Cosenza goal in the second half, with smoke bombs and objects, then also attempted to invade the pitch.

Recovery

—

When it all started it was 6′ of added time and Brescia were organizing their last desperate attack. The match was immediately suspended by the referee Massa and the players took refuge in the locker room to escape a hinted invasion of the field. The race, in fact, ends here. The police forces enter the field and take up positions in front of the curve occupied by the hosts. While on the opposite side the Calabrian fans sing and celebrate for another salvation, even if some smoke bombs rain on the fans from outside the stadium. After more than half an hour of stoppage and without resuming play, the referee whistled the end of the match from the sidelines. Cosenza is officially safe, Brescia is in Serie C. But now the decisions of the sports judge on the Lombard club are awaited.