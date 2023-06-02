Brescia-Cosenza, 8 policemen injured in the post-match riots

Eight policemen were injured in the riots in Brescia at the end of the playout against Cosenza which condemned the Rondinelle to relegation to Serie C: three agents from the Padua department and three from the Milan department, including one who was operated on for a broken leg: this was announced on general secretary of the Coisp police union, Domenico Pianesewho denounced that “when it happened it is very serious and unacceptable”. “Once again, evidently, criminals disguised as fans are confusing sport with violence”, he added, “today our solidarity goes to all the colleagues who faced the madness that broke out inside and outside the Rigamonti stadium until late at night with great professionalism and a spirit of service”

Balata (President of Lega Serie B): “Shaken, I feel defeated by what happened in Brescia”

“What happened in Brescia is unjustifiable from every point of view and must be strongly condemned. However, I am dejected and deeply shaken. In about 6 years of presidency there had never been episodes of violence like the ones we witnessed yesterday evening at the Rigamonti stadium. Indeed, our category has always stood out for the absence of aggression and discrimination”. It is the letter that the president of the Serie B League, Mauro Balata, wrote after the serious events in the playout match between Brescia and Cosenza, suspended for throwing smoke bombs and pitch invasion. “I feel defeated. I wonder and I think we all have to why situations of such violence can occur on the occasion of a sporting event that should generate joy – continues Balata -. The players gave everything on the pitch. Defeat is part of sport, it is an essential component. It must be accepted as a moment in the sporting journey of every team, every athlete, every club. Everyone must face these situations with courage and respect. Defeat brings with it that need to reflect, to be self-critical, it is a condition that unites and spurs us to always do better. It is also and above all through defeats that we become stronger, even in life. Love for one’s team can never be violence because violence is the denial of love.”

“I want to express my closeness to the winners and losers, to all those who suffered and felt fear and discouragement on Thursday evening, to the two clubs, to the many true fans and enthusiasts – concludes President Balata -, to the professionals and the police forces involved in containing the madness and who risked for their safety, but I also want to understand and address this situation directly with the city institutions and with all those who have sense of respect and true love for sport even when you lose. In order to open a dialogue so that what happened is not forgotten with the exhaustion of the emotionality of the moment but on the contrary becomes an opportunity for reflection and comparison. Only in this way will we be able to avoid other similar episodes”.

Brescia in C and Cosenza are saved in the playouts of series B. Invasion of the pitch by the fans at the Rigamonti stadium

Brescia in Serie C, Cosenza safe. This is Rigamonti’s verdict at the end of a 1-1 match with invasion of home fans, launch of smoke bombs and police on the pitch. First half stingy with emotions. The only real opportunity happens on the feet of Brescia; Listkowski’s conclusion saved by Micai but Rodriguez puts out from a few steps on the tap-in. Nervous match with four yellow cards in the first 45′. In the second half, Brescia struggled to find the space to strike. The substitutions of Van de Looi and Galazzi gave true to Brescia that in the half hour they find the goal that reopens the challenge. After the winning Dutchman’s left foot hit the top of the crossbar, Bisoli’s magic right foot gave the swallows the lead. Glowing finish. A handful of minutes from the end of regulation, an amazing save by Micai on Bianchi. But in the 95th minute Meroni’s goal arrived, with a header, sending Brescia to Serie C, saving Cosenza. The goal unleashes a strong protest from the fans with the launch of smoke bombs and an invasion of the pitch. The referee interrupts the game with the forces of order on the pitch and after about 30′ of interruption he whistles three times, unleashing the joy of the Calabrians.

