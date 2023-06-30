Rebus coach at home in Brescia, different opinions between the patron Massimo Cellino and the sports director Castagnini

Moments of great indecision in that of Bresciawhich in recent days has been trying in every possible way to obtain readmission in B series. Maximus’ club Cellino observe situations carefully Lecco And Reggina, but not only. In the blue-and-white house, the coaching knot needs to be resolved.

As it reports Bresciaingol.com, there would be different opinions between the former Cagliari patron and the sporting director, Renzo Castagnini. The number one from Brescia would like to continue with Daniele Gastaldello, despite the still recent relegation. The former manager Palermo instead keep contacting other coaches, last Luke D’Angelo to probe its availability in case of readmission in B series.



