BRESCIA: BOZZOLI MURDER, LIFE SENTENCE CONFIRMED BUT GRANDSON IS UNTRACEABLE

The Court of Cassation confirmed the life sentence for Giacomo Bozzoli, accused of the murder of his uncle Mario and the destruction of his body in the foundry furnace in Marcheno, in the province of Brescia, on 8 October 2015but when the police showed up at his house on Lake Garda to pick him up, they found no one.

The search began immediately. The military is working to track down the man who has remained free for nine years, awaiting the pronouncement of the final sentence. The judges of the first criminal section of Piazza Cavour today rejected the appeal filed by the defendant’s lawyers against the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Brescia of November 17, 2023.

The contested sentence confirmed the sentence of the Court of Assizes of 30 September 2022, which had sentenced Bozzoli to life imprisonment with one year of daytime isolation.