It only takes a while to understand what the championship final will be. At 5-0 Brescia suggests that they do not want to abdicate easily, but for Trieste it is a (clear) defeat that does not in the least affect the extraordinary season: “The growth path has now begun” underlines Daniele Bettini legitimately. Another venture fails, but Europe is already in the safe. Bovo’s team closes at 13-6 and will therefore be a tricolor challenge with Pro Recco for the twelfth time, the tenth consecutive: Saturday race-1 at Punta Sant’Anna, at 18, in front of RaiSport cameras. A year ago, through an exciting series, the Lombards broke the series of 14 titles in a row of the Biancocelesti.

MONOLOGUE

–

The beauty of the semifinal is always firmly in the hands of the hosts, in a crowded pool also thanks to the large presence of the Julian fans. Very high pace, Tesanovic performs feats in series between the posts, the defense is steel, Presciutti is illuminating in his direction, Bicari unleashes the best performance of the season and is unstoppable at two meters (he will close with 6 goals, all valuable), the maximum advantage at 19 ‘on 10-2. The guests are lacking in numerical superiority (first goal after 6 wasted opportunities, Razzi’s 10-4 in the third half). Little else to add, except that it was too angular a match, with many forbidden shots and nervousness that could be done without, especially after the result. The Trieste players will play against Savona in the final for third place which gives access to the Champions League. In the beautiful semifinal for fifth place, Ortigia beats the Fifth 6-5 and closes the series at 2-1: they will challenge Telimar in yet another Sicilian derby, for the Euro Cup.