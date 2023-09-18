Violence against his wife, the prosecutor acquits the Bengali husband: he confused social approval with the intention to harm. Comment

The very recent affair is well known: in the face of a complaint for mistreatment of his ex-wife, a public prosecutor from the Brescia prosecutor’s office, in addition to considering the elements provided by the lady in support of her complaint completely insufficient, she asked to drop the accusation against her husband, who like the woman is originally from Bangladesh, because man’s native customs, his “culture” of origin, would not allow him to see anything illicit in such behaviors. Ergo the subjective element, essential for a crime to be recognized in them, would be totally missing. Note that this argument is not the same as those who would argue, implausibly, that the accused, accustomed to the law of his country, does not know Italian law.

In front of protests provoked from the prosecutor’s request, the Brescia Prosecutor’s Office, through its head, dissociated itself and reiterated its condemnation of any form of “legal relativism”. This is strange: no Public Prosecutor’s Office is required to profess a specific doctrine of law. Furthermore, this doctrinal statement has no procedural consequences because, as the Chief Prosecutor admits, he cannot bind his deputies.

The doctrine professed even if not practiced by Brescia, however, would say that the mistreatment of the wife, not only the bruises or scars from the whippings but also the humiliation, remains such even 16 hours away by plane. And they are to be condemned in both places, Brescia and Dacca. After all, one of the most universal maxims of the law of nations developed by the Romans recommends: neminem harm. Everyone can understand this: neminem! Therefore the women of Bangladesh are also protected.

Perhaps it is true, but what if in fact in Bangladesh the mistreatment that is condemned is not, rather appreciated as the right manifestation of natural male superiority and therefore also carried out in support of the established order?

A position compatible with that of Brescia but not so far-reaching in a universalistic sense would be the following: we cannot tolerate that man in Italy beating his wife with the satisfaction and full legitimacy with which he declared he did it in Blangladesh. The fact that he could easily do it in Bangladesh does not mean that Italian law does not allow him to do it here. The defendant from Brescia made a mistake in coming to Italy. He should have stayed in his homeland, or possibly moved to Saudi Arabia, where immigrant workers are treated like semi-slaves, but no one stops them from further enslaving and how fiercely their wives want.

But perhaps we cannot describe our law to him by saying that it prohibits “mistreatment” of the wife, because, if we wanted to follow our innocent public prosecutor to the end, he would not understand this expression. For him, slaps, punches, beatings and whippings are not mistreatment, but just sacrosanct treatments. It will be necessary to explain to him that in Italy, however strange it may seem, slaps, punches etc. are prohibited as such, in general and wives not excluded.

Let’s try to conclude: the Bangladeshi citizen knows very well that slaps and punches hurt, always and everywhere. Universalists are right to maintain that a slap hurts just as much in Brescia as in Dacca. The intention to harm, that is, to cause fear and pain, when our Bengali friend administers them, in Dacca or Brescia, is there. Therefore the “subjective element” of which the prosecutor stated the absence is certainly there. He confused social approval with intent to harm. Naturally, we Italians would think that an act aimed at harm would attract social disapproval rather than approval, even when the slapper’s wife was affected. Too bad this isn’t the case in Dhaka.

