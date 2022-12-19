Brescia, arranged marriage: prosecutor asks for 5 years for the parents and brother of a 24-year-old from Pakistan

A 24-year-old Pakistani girl was about to be forced to marry in her homeland against her will. For this reason, a sentence of 5 years in prison was requested for her parents. Instead, five years and a month were asked for her brother. He is accused of ill-treatment and an episode of injury to his sister.

For the first time, a request of this type was made by the public prosecutor of Brescia, Erica Battaglia. The parents of the 24-year-old will also have to answer for the crime of inducing marriage.

It is the first case in Brescia since article 558 bis of the penal code came into force, which punishes those who organize arranged weddings. In this case we speak of an attempt to marry the girl who has firmly expressed her disagreement. “We are talking about people enslaved by their cultural heritage. The lack of respect for the personal freedom of women emerges ”, explained the prosecutor in the courtroom.

“They told me that if I didn’t do as they said I would end up like Sana Cheema,” the alleged victim said in the courtroom. The reference is to Sana Cheema, also of Pakistani origins, an Italian citizen with residence in Brescia. According to the Italian authorities, but not the Pakistani ones, Sana was killed at home by her relatives because she refused the arranged marriage.