It will be Spezia-Brescia in the next round: Nzola (double) drags the Ligurians into the 5-1. Maran’s men take the lead, then there is no escape. Spal goes to Castellani with Arena at the last minute of extra time

Saturday of the Italian Cup for the teams involved in the thirty-second finals. Spal passes to Castellani after extra time: Venturato’s team recovers the disadvantage with Dickmann in the 82nd minute, Cambiaghi had unlocked the game in the 79th minute. Empoli tries in every way, but in the 120th minute a header from Arena gives the Biancazzurri the passage of the turn. In the afternoon matches Brescia beat Pisa at the Garibaldi Arena. Balanced first half (1-1 at 45 ‘), in the second half the formation of Clotet imposes itself and doubles with Ayé, signs the trio with Ndoj and in the recovery even achieves the fourth goal with Bianchi. Spezia does even better against Como at the Peak: Gotti’s men beat their opponents 5-1. The last goal of the match is from Daniel Maldini, who scores with the first ball touched. Absent Fabregas, among the Ligurians out Maggiore, finished in the stands after the controversy over the captain’s armband. In the next round Brescia and Spezia will compete.

Pisa-Brescia 1-4 – A first half full of opportunities at the Garibaldi Arena. The first chance is for the hosts in the 1 ‘with Cisco, who in the penalty area makes Andrenacci tremble. The response of the guests comes a few minutes later with Bianchi. The goalkeeper of the Tuscans Nicolas is good in the 14th minute to save an opportunity from Ayé on the line. At 18 ‘it is Jureskin to carry out a personal action, but the conclusion goes out. The result is released in the 19 ‘: Mastinu receives the ball from a throw-in and with a lob overtakes the goalkeeper, the ball stops on the line and Masucci heads it. The equalizer of Clotet’s team arrives at 24 ‘: Ndoj hits the crossbar on a free kick, the ball hits Nicolas’s back and ends up in the goal. Before the break it is still Ndoj who is dangerous by hitting the post, in the 37th minute Ayé is alone in front of the goalkeeper served by Bianchi but still makes a mistake. In the second half Nicolas comes out due to injury, in place of him Olivieri. Brescia starts better and in the 60th minute passes with Ayé, a parable of the usual Ndoj in the area for Moreo who heads the attacker who doubles. Clotet’s men did not stop and in the 71st minute they also made the third goal with Ndoj still the protagonist: the Albanian midfielder received from Niemeijer and passed the opposing goalkeeper. The guests do not stop and in the recovery comes the fourth goal scored by Bianchi headed on an assist from Van de Looi. See also Venezia flies to the second round: 3-1 at Ternana. In January he will face Atalanta

Spezia-Como 5-1 – Little happens in the first fraction. Green has the best opportunity on 29 ‘, he starts the left and Ghidotti is good at deflecting out. Only (many) corner kicks for Gotti’s men, but nothing. It is Nzola who gives him the advantage in the 43rd minute: a flying heel assist from Gyasi, the attacker frees himself from Binks’ pressure and leaps over the goalkeeper with a lob. Gattuso’s team protests because the Angolan player has extended his arm, but the silent check of the Var confirms the advantage. The game changes register in the second half. Como begins to attack with decision, Cerri falls in the area at 49 ‘: for the referee it is not a penalty. On the other side of the field the defense of the guests misses a lineout, but Guidotti saves on Nzola. At 53 ‘the attacker of the Ligurians serves in the Green area, which he sends out in front of the goalkeeper. Just a minute passes and Blanco uses the assist from Parisians to sign the draw. High rhythms, at 58 ‘Kabashi lands Bastoni in the area: Green goes from the spot, this time making no mistake. There is also time for the trio of Gotti’s team: in the 71st minute Strelec overtakes the opposing goalkeeper and puts the next round in the safe. The guests spread: touch of hand in the area of ​​Binks, Nzola scores his personal double and scores 4-1 in the 76th minute. In the recovery there is also room for Daniel Maldini’s debut with a goal in the Spezia shirt, who entered from the bench, in the area controls and scores on an assist from Reca. See also Luis Diaz: See his 'flash of magic' in Liverpool vs. Man Utd

Empoli-Spal 1-2 dts – Few flashes to Castellani in the first 45 ‘. Bajrami is the best of him, at 13 ‘he has a good chance that ends out. At 20 ‘Destro tries, nothing done. Again the Albanian attacking midfielder, ten minutes later, pulls and Alfonso defuses. The other chance arrives at 36 ‘with the usual Bajrami, the goalkeeper deflects after the touch of Arena. In the second half, Venturato’s group shows up in attack. La Mantia at 58 ‘sent high after Dickmann’s pass. A few minutes later Maistro and Zanellato have two good chances. At 71 ‘Cambiaghi just entered steals the ball, serves Bajrami but Alfonso saves and saves the result. It is another game with the attacker owned by Atalanta entering the field: in the 79th minute the goalkeeper saves the conclusion of the Albanian attacking midfielder, on the rebound Cambiaghi makes no mistake. Empoli advantage, but just two minutes later Dickmann left Vicario’s door with his left. Parity, it goes to extra time: the Tuscans are dangerous in the first half with Baldanzi and Degli Innocenti, both born in ’03, entered in place of Marin and Haas. At 110 ‘Celia lands Degli Innocenti in the area: the referee whistles a penalty, but after the Var check cancels the decision. A header from Arena on a corner kick at the end gives Spal the passage of the round: a debut goal for the ex Catanzaro defender. See also CIAR | Rally di Roma: Crugnola-Ometto in command in Stage 1

August 6, 2022 (change August 7, 2022 | 00:03)

