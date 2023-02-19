BRESCIA-V.BOLOGNA 84-76 Brescia takes the Italian Cup. The team finished eighth at the end of the first leg and is now closer to the relegation zone than in the playoffs it also beat Virtus in Turin and thus won the trophy for the first time. On Wednesday he eliminated Milan, seeded number 1, on Saturday he dominated Pesaro and in the final he led for almost the entire match against the favorite Virtus.

Great game by Amedeo Della Valle, 26 points and 6 assists, elected Mvp of the Final Eight; Marco Belinelli was not enough for Bologna, who finished with 24 points. At the Turin Olympic shovel exhausted, Brescia immediately starts strong with Kenny Gabriel and Della Valle. Virtus is not very precise in attack (3 turnovers) and inattentive in defense where they let their opponents get to the iron with ease. So an excellent Della Valle scores +6. Scariolo chooses a lower quintet and with Ojeleye as a strong forward he returns to -1 at the end of the first quarter: 16-17. After four errors in a row from the field, and also two from the foul line, Belinelli breaks free with two consecutive triples, Pajola recovers a ball from the throw-in and again Beli gives an assist to Mickey for the second lead for Virtus (24-22) after the 6-5. But Della Valle is still the one to lead his forwards, while Bologna continues to mess around in attack between shooting errors: after 20 minutes he has only 2 of 11 from three, 6 of 14 free throws and 10 turnovers. Brescia takes advantage of it and extends by closing the first two quarters with a tap in by Petrucelli on the siren: 30-40. It’s Della Valle again who pushes Brescia even higher with a triple and an assist Moss, born from defensive changes: +15. Virtus is unable to get close still making a lot of mistakes in the shot and without the usual offensive push from Teodosic. With a triple from Petrucelli on which Belinelli commits the third foul, he’s +18 in the 26th minute. The Lioness also holds its own against the zone. The reaction is led by Hackett and Mickey and with a more physical defense. Ojeleye misses the triple from the corner for -7: 51-61 Belinelli misses from three, Massinburg doesn’t and it’s still +13 for Brescia. The defense levels up with Abass and Ojeleye and Brescia stops. And it’s still Beli, with triples, assists to Shengelia and a counterattack, who inspires Virtus’ attack which returns to -4 with a 9-0 run. A left layup like a Shengelia champion forces Nikolic to a 5th foul and -2. Again Belinelli from 3 for -1 with 4’30 to go. Teodosic comes back in the last two minutes, Shengelia commits the 5th foul with 1’12” to go and Della Valle reports from the line. I of him +7 with 1’09 to go. After a spell by Massinburg and two free throws by Cournooh, Belinelli scores the triple for -6 with 21 seconds to go. Gabriel’s dunk gets the party started.