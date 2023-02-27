In Brescia, a sixteen-year-old girl of Egyptian origin was beaten by her father and ended up in hospital. Her “fault”? You have posted a video without the veil on TikTok. Some family members in Egypt notified the parent. The girl was beaten with slaps and blows on the back.

Memory goes sadly to the story of Saman, strangled by her uncle for kissing her boyfriend in a video posted on social media.

The 16-year-old fared better: a text sent to a friend saved her from the worst. She intervened on 112, then she was taken to the hospital where the report speaks of slaps and back blows. She is now in a protected community away from her tormentors.

His father has been reported on the loose. The Carabinieri and the Prosecutor of Brescia are investigating the case.