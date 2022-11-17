Brera Calcio ready to land on the Nasdaq

An ambitious, visionary, futuristic and futuristic project: the Brera Calcio, the third team from Milan, would be ready to land on the Nasdaqthe segment dedicated to technology stocks of the New York Stock Exchange. The formula is a little more complicated than mere journalistic simplification, but the president Alessandro Aleottiinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itis convinced of the goodness of the project and the feasibility of a different way of approaching football, especially the non-professional one.

Aleotti, so are you listed on the Stock Exchange?

Seems like an oversimplification to me. But yes, through an old banker friend of mine, Chris Gardner, we will set up a company to which the shares of Brera Calcio will be conferred and then this vehicle will be listed on the Nasdaq.

Let’s take a step back: we were left when Brera, with Walter Zenga as coach, wanted to become Milan’s third team, enter the world of professional football and undermine the leadership of Inter and Milan. And then what happened?

We have always been an amateur club, with a history of clever football plans in Milan. Then we tried to launch a sort of candidacy for the city’s third team, we played at the Arena, we had Zenga as coach. But it was a somewhat unrealistic project that we quickly shelved. We have therefore oriented ourselves, to use a term that is very popular now, towards an ESG logic, using a universal tool, precisely football, to carry out interventions that have positive effects on other areas.

Tell us more about your idea

We have declined football on many fronts, mainly on the social one. For example, we brought the championship to the Opera prison as early as 2004, in collaboration with the Football Federation and the Ministry of Justice. A pilot project from which five other prisons then benefited. In this way we opened a window on the world for Italian prisons: every week we had to play a game, arranging regulatory exceptions because obviously you couldn’t play away. We have also developed a project to involve Roma people to better integrate them into the social fabric.

