London (AFP)

Brentford beat London rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 in the first leg of the English Football Championship.

Cameroonian Brian Mboma (29) and Yoane Wissa (76) scored Brentford’s goals, while Ethan Pinnock (57, own goal) scored Crystal Palace’s goal.

Brentford international striker Evan Toney did not feature due to uncertainty over his future with one season left on his contract.

The London team’s Danish coach, Thomas Frank, revealed in statements before the start of the match, explaining his decision to exclude Toni from his team’s lineup, saying, “There are many things related to Toni, there is interest in him moving to another club, and therefore we decided not to include him.”

Tony shone for Brentford in the 2022-23 season, scoring 20 goals for his team in the local league, but he missed the first half of the following season after being suspended for betting, and after his return he did not perform the same, but that did not prevent former England coach Gareth Southgate from calling him up to participate in the last European Cup, where the Three Lions reached the final match, losing to Spain 1-2.

Local press reports indicated that Saudi club Al-Ahly Jeddah is interested in acquiring Tony’s services.