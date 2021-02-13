The Championship team (English second division) Brentford announced this Saturday that it will stop kneeling before games in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

It is the first team in the major English divisions to adopt such a measure.

“The decision has been made after long talks. We have been making this gesture since last June, but, like many other teammates from other teams, we do not think it is having any impact.. We believe that it is better that we spend our time and energy in fighting for the eradication of racism in other ways, “Brentford said in a statement.

The gesture of kneeling before games has been repeated in all England games since the summer, with some controversy when fans booed the gesture, but always with the commitment of the players, who showed their support to continue doing so.

Brentford will stop making this gesture from Sunday’s duel against Barnsley.