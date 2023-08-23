The Argentine National Team is going through one of the best moments in its history after winning the Copa América, Finalissima and the World Cup consecutively. This is due to the fact that, currently, Lionel Scaloni has a huge number of important players in the best clubs in the world and, in case they are not in these, the Albiceleste allows them to give him a space to show off and attract attention. attention of these
Such is the case of Nicolás González who in his first meetings with the Argentine National Team played for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga and his performances in the national team, added to those he was having in the German team, gave him the chance to give the jump to Serie A to play for Fiorentina. Now, due to his very good performances both in the world champion and in the flowerThey generated the interest of Brentford, which is a team that is establishing itself in the Premier League with a very interesting project in the medium and long term.
So much so that Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in the transfer market, has commented that The Bees (Las Abejas in Spanish) are willing to pay €42 million for the services of the versatile player who emerged from the Argentinos Jrs youth academy and who is valued at €30 million per page transfer markt.
It should be mentioned that at the beginning of this transfer market, both clubs already negotiated this transfer but could not reach an agreement and now, the English team returned to the charge for the 25-year-old player.
Let’s remember that González was not present at the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to a muscle injury he suffered in the days before the start of the competition. Despite this, he is a very important player for Lionel Scaloni due to his ability to play in different positions along the left flank and who, without a doubt, will continue calling up for the Argentine National Team in the coming years already thinking about the next one. World Cup that will be in 2026.
