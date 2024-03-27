After this national team break, the Premier League returns with more excitement than ever before a decisive stretch of the season in which there are still many things to be resolved. On matchday 30, Brentford will host Manchester United in a very important match for both teams. For its part, Thomas Frank's team has gone six games without winning, placed 15th in the standings, just five points away from relegation, so it needs to return to the path of victory to move away from that dangerous zone.
On the other hand, the main objective of Ten Hag's team is to consolidate European positions. In a good dynamic, the red devils They will try to finish the season in the best possible way, and a victory in this match away from home would be a great boost in self-esteem for the next duels.
City: Brentford
Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
Date: Saturday, March 30th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN, Movistar+
Star+
`Paramount+
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
West Ham United
|
4-2D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
4-3V
|
FA Cup
|
Everton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1V
|
FA Cup
|
Fulham
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
Brentford: Rico Henry with knee problems, Schade with a hip injury, Hickey with a hamstring injury, Dasilva with pubic problems, Pinnock and Ben Mee with an ankle injury, Norgaard with a heavy blow. Reguilón will also not be available due to sanction.
Manchester United: Malacia with an injury to be confirmed, Martial due to illness, Lisandro Martínez with knee problems, Luse Shaw, Bayindir and Casemiro with muscle injuries. Maguire and Evans will be doubtful due to goals conceded. Diallo will also not be available due to suspension.
Brentford: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Toney.
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, McTominay, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.
Brentford 1-2 Manchester United
