After the start of the Premier League, Manchester United has not started off on the right foot. He lost the first day and the team still doesn’t seem to settle for what Ten Hag wants. Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future and the Portuguese’s poor relationship with the Dutch coach do not seem to help the climate to be the most suitable, but they need to overcome all these difficulties and score three points if they want to get back on top.
For its part, Brentford faces a second season in the Premier with enthusiasm and after the tie on the first day, they will seek to continue scoring so as not to suffer at the end of the season and stay another season in the elite.
Where can you see a summary of the match between Brentford and Manchester United
Latest news from Brentford
Brentford have signed Damsgaard, a talented Dane who will try to replace Eriksen’s departure, although it seems difficult for him to play next weekend against Manchester United. In addition, the team of the bees will not be able to count on Sergi Canós, Ajer and Pinnock, because they are injured.
Starting eleven: Raya Martín; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney.
Latest news from Manchester United
The red devils are in a big problem because of Cristiano Ronaldo, since according to England, he would be blowing up the locker room. In addition, Ten Hag cannot count on Pellestri or Martial, due to injury.
Starting eleven: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Rashford.
The field factor can make it difficult for the Red Devils to try to get past Brentford defences, who have proven to be a very well worked team. The lack of a classic striker and the bad atmosphere can harm the performance of the red devils and that they do not go beyond the draw.
Brentford 1-1 Manchester United.
#Brentford #Manchester #United #preview #watch #game #team #news #forecast
Leave a Reply