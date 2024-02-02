Brentford and Manchester City will face each other this Monday in the match corresponding to matchday 23 of the Premier League. The Manchester team travels to Brentford with a lot at stake, as they are in second position, five points behind the lead.
This could be a good day for Guardiola's team, as they will see how first and third place will face each other this day and winning could mean getting within two points of the lead. Surely Brentford will not make it easy at all, since the last narrow defeat leaves a very bad taste in the mouth because it represented the fourth unwinnable game in the last five. Here is the preview of the match between both teams:
Brentford vs Manchester City match information?
City: Brentford, England
Stadium: Griffin Park
Date: Monday February 5
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
More Premier League news
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3–2 victory
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
Defeat 3-2
|
FA Cup
|
Wolves
|
1-1 draw
|
FA Cup
|
Crystal Palace
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
3-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
1-0 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Newcastle
|
3-2 victory
|
Premier League
|
Huddersfield Town
|
5-0 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Sheffield United
|
2-0 victory
|
Premier League
Brentford: Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos.
Manchester City: He has no injuries for this match.
Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janett, Damsgaard, Maupay and Toney.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Días, Aké, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish and Haaland.
Brentford 1-3 Manchester City.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Brentford #Manchester #City #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply