Matchday 25 of the Premier League opens with a great game at Griffin Park between Brentford and Liverpool. The Reds, first in the standings two points behind second and third, have one more game than the City that is chasing them, but even so, winning could keep them in the lead until the Mancunians play their postponed match. For its part, Brentford is mired in a fourteenth position that may not belong to it in the squad, and this second round will improve considerably. Here is the preview of the match between the two:
In which stadium is Brentford vs Liverpool played?
City: Brentford
Stadium: Griffin Park
Date: Saturday February 17
Schedule: 13:30 in Spain, 09:30 in Argentina, 06:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
More Premier League news
How can you watch Brentford vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Brentford vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Brentford vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Brentford vs Liverpool on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
3-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
4-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Norwich
|
5-2 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Fulham
|
1-1 draw
|
EFL Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
Victory 0-2
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3-2 victory
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
Defeat 3-2
|
FA Cup
The locals will have to face a series of casualties for this match, and there are up to five players who will not be able to be on the field of play. These players are: Rico Henry, Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Aaeron Hickey.
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp there are several injured players among which are: Bajcetic, Salah, Szobozslai, Matip, Alisson, Thiago, Conor Bradley and Ben Doak.
Brentford: Flekken, Nathan Collins, Pinnock, Ben Mee, Roeslev, Mathias Jensen Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Reguilón, Ivan Toney and Maupay.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Jota, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
Brentford 1-3 Liverpool.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Brentford #Liverpool #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply