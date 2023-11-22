Premier League football RETURNS this week! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xAubrSQQOm — Premier League (@premierleague) November 20, 2023

On the other hand, the Gunners They come from adding three by beating the 3-1 Burnley in it Emirates Stadiumthrough the Belgian’s annotations Leandro Trossardthe French William Saliba and the ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenkoalthough they suffered the expulsion of the Portuguese Fabio Vieira. Those from London are third with 27 points.

On the other hand, the red and white club is happy because four of its members made it to the Euro 2024: the dutch Mark Flekkenthe Albanian Thomas Strakosha and the danes Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard.

On the other hand, the Londoners are in the fight to sign the Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luizof the Aston Villa, which seeks to retain him. In fact, in the summer market, those of the Spanish Mikel Arteta They tried to hire him, but failed.

Thomas Partey He has had health problems this season and a thigh injury is likely to keep him out of the team until the new year.

