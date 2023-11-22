Behind the FIFA date November, the world of football returns to normal. It will be this Saturday, November 25, when the Arsenal visit the Brentford in it Gtech Community Stadium for Matchday 13 of the Premier League.
The Bees They come from a painful 3-0 win against the Liverpoolthanks to a double from the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and a target from the Portuguese Diogo Jota. With this defeat, the red and white team is eleventh with 16 units.
On the other hand, the Gunners They come from adding three by beating the 3-1 Burnley in it Emirates Stadiumthrough the Belgian’s annotations Leandro Trossardthe French William Saliba and the ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenkoalthough they suffered the expulsion of the Portuguese Fabio Vieira. Those from London are third with 27 points.
When? Saturday, November 25
Place: Brentford, England
Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
Schedule: 11:30 a.m. (Mexico), 12:30 p.m. (Colombia/EU), 11 a.m. (Argentina)
Channel: DAZN (Spain)
Online streaming: Paramount+, fuboTV, USA Network
The Spanish Bryan Zaragoza It is being one of the sensations of the season The league from Spain, which already led him to debut with the Spanish team. He Grenade They refuse to negotiate their best footballer and they refer to the clause of 14 million euros, if they want to sign him. Among the clubs that are willing to spend this amount of money is the Brentfordjust like him RB Leipzig from Germany, as reported by the newspaper Relevo.
On the other hand, the red and white club is happy because four of its members made it to the Euro 2024: the dutch Mark Flekkenthe Albanian Thomas Strakosha and the danes Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard.
Goalie: Mark Flekken
Defenses: Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Nathan Collins, Krostoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen
Forwards: Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo
Substitutes: Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Neal Maupay, Myles Peart-Harris, Thomas Strakosha, Shando Baptiste, Mathias Jorgensen, Michael Olakigbe
It was announced that the artillery club has already secured the future of the sensation Chido-Obi Martin15 years old, after he went viral by scoring ten goals with the U-16 against the Liverpool. The forward will be part of the scholarship players for the 2024-25 season and will be able to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 in November next year.
On the other hand, the Londoners are in the fight to sign the Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luizof the Aston Villa, which seeks to retain him. In fact, in the summer market, those of the Spanish Mikel Arteta They tried to hire him, but failed.
Thomas Partey He has had health problems this season and a thigh injury is likely to keep him out of the team until the new year.
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu
Midfielders: Jorginho Frello, Declan Rice, Kai Harvertz
Forwards: Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka
Substitutes: Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Reiss Nelson, Reuell Walters, Charles Sagoe Junior, Mohamed Elneny, Aaron Ramsdale, Bradley Ibrahim
Brentford 2-2 Arsenal
