Players are banned from betting on soccer but this ban has not been respected by Brentford striker Ivan Toney who now risks a long disqualification. He brings it back Sportsmailwhich sheds some light on the fact. The attacker would have admitted that he had bet, thus violating the rules of the Football Association on gambling. Bets made a few years ago and in fact last November Toney was charged with 232 violations of the FA’s gambling laws between 2017 and 2021. The following month the FA added another 30 charges relating to the period 2017-2019. However, the footballer has contested some violations which he will also assert in the next disciplinary hearing. Toney’s almost certain suspension could rule him out of contention for England’s Euro qualifying group against Italy and Ukraine, which would be a major blow to coach Gareth Southgate, who is short on attacking options in Callum Wilson and Raheem Sterling both dealing with nagging injuries.