This week matches are played postponed due to COVID19 in the Premier League. The Man Utd will face Bretford in the framework of day 17 to recover one of the two meetings that are still pending. These are the data that you are most interested in knowing about the match:
When is the Brentford-United? The clash will be played this Wednesday, January 19, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is the Brentford-United? It will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, whose capacity is no longer limited by COVID. Its capacity is 17,250 spectators
What TV channel is Brentford-United on? In Spain we can follow it on Movistar +, in Argentina with ESPN Sur, in the United States with fuboTV and NBCSN and in Mexico thanks to SkyHD
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other South American countries it will be available on ESPN Sur and on ESPN Colombia. In those of Central America, thanks to SkyHD, they have all the programming here.
Where can I watch Brentford-United online? For its streaming broadcast in Spain they must be subscribed to DAZN, in Argentina they have it thanks to Star +, in Mexico with Blue To Go Video Everywhere and in the United States with NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
What was the last result between Brentford and United?
United 2-2 Bretford (Friendly in 2021)
Brentford
– The bees team is doing a good season on his return to the Premier after 74 years. march 14th with 23 points and 10 advantage about the descent. They lost to him last night. Liverpool at Anfield (3-0).
– It will be the first official match that they play against a giant like United since 1975. On that occasion, 47 years ago, both teams faces were seen in a meeting of the League Cup. The Red Devils won (2-1)
– The team of Thomas Franck will not count on the injured long-lasting Raya and Dasilva. Neither with Frank Onyeka, called Nigeria for this African Cup
Man Utd
– United are still in their mediocre line of the whole season. Saturday couldn’t get past draw against Aston Villa (2-2) despite going two goals ahead. The equalizer Coutinho scored it!!! Right now 7th with just 32 points
– In recent days, and with the market open, it has been rumored about a possible departure Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season. The Portuguese is in the final stretch of his career and it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to stay a while without playing the Champions League. We will have to wait.
– for this meeting, Rangnick will be without Chong and Pogba neither Maguire nor Cristiano himself due to injury. Bailly is with Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Brentford: Alvaro Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo and Toney
Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Fred, Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Greenwood, Sancho and Cavani
FORECAST 90min
A priori, United should easily beat Brentford. But neverthelessIf the Mancunians are showing anything this season, it’s irregularity. serve as an example the draw against Villa, who wears the same points as his rival on Wednesday, even though they had the game under control. In addition they will not be able to count on players capitals like Maguire, Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo. If they want to win they will have to apply thoroughly.
Brentford 1-2 United
