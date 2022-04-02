LONDON (Reuters) – A goal from Christian Eriksen, two from Vitaly Janelt and another in the closing minutes from Yoane Wissa gave Brentford a shocking 4-1 comeback victory over their west London neighbors Chelsea for the English Premier League this Saturday.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger scored zero after a tedious first half at Stamford Bridge, unleashing a poisonous shot from 35 meters in the third minute of the final half that still caught the inside of the bar.

But the European champion’s lead lasted just two minutes before Bryan Mbuemo provided the assist for Janelt to score.

Mbuemo then provided a precise pass for Brentford’s second, scored by Eriksen, the Dane’s first goal for his new team, in the ninth minute.

Eriksen, whose career was put in jeopardy after he suffered a heart attack during last year’s European Championship, had scored twice in two games for his country during the last international break.

Janelt drove the visitors’ section of Stamford Bridge wild in the 15th minute with a shot from cover following a pass from Ivan Toney.

Substitute Wissa put the icing on the cake in the 42nd minute to condemn an ​​opaque Chelsea to their first home defeat since September.

Chelsea remain third in the Premier League, and Brentford jumped to 14th.

(Reporting by Clare Lovell)

