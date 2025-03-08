































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Brentford – Aston Villa of the Premier League, which is disputed in Griffin Park to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 1, Dazn 1 bar, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Brentford – Aston Villa

Classification and statistics between Brentford – Aston Villa

Brentford arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Everton



while Aston Villa played his last Premier League match against



Crystal Palace



. He Brentford Currently occupies the position number 12 of the Premier League with 38 points, while its rival, the

Aston Villaoccupies the Post 7 With 45 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the Premier League day matches, the Brentford calendar, the Aston Villa calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.