The Premier League continues its course and this Wednesday, January 1

They will measure their strength in the Griffin Park Stadium

Brentford and Arsenal

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 18 of the championship.

Brentford come into the match having faced Arsenal and Nottingham Forest while Arsenal played their last Premier League games against Brentford and Crystal Palace. After the Arsenal match, Brentford will play Southampton and Manchester City. For its part, Arsenal will play against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford – Arsenal

Premier League standings and statistics

Before kick-off at Griffin Park stadium, Brentford occupies the position number 12 of the Premier League standings with 24 points, while

Arsenal occupies the position number 3 of the table with 36 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Brentford has a balance of 32

goals in favor

and 32

goals against which have meant 7 games won, 3 drawn and 8 lost. Arsenal comes into the match having scored 35 goals and conceded 16, which has translated into 10 games won, 6 drawn and 2 lost.

So far in the championship, Brentford has achieved 7 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat at home, while Arsenal has achieved 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Brentford and Arsenal.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Brentford and Arsenal today

The match between Brentford and Arsenal corresponding to the day Matchday 18 The Premier League takes place today, Wednesday, January 1, at Griffin Park. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Brentford’s schedule, Arsenal’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.