







Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Brentford – Arsenal of the Premier League, which is played at Griffin Park at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Brentford – Arsenal

Classification and statistics between Brentford – Arsenal

Brentford comes into the match after having faced each other the day before



Arsenal



while Arsenal played their last Premier League match against



Brentford



. He Brentford currently occupies the position number 12 of the Premier League with 24 points, while their rival,

Arsenaloccupies the place 3 with 36 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Brentford’s schedule, Arsenal’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.