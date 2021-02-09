The price of Brent crude oil rose by 0.76% and reached $ 61.02 per barrel, reports TASS…

This is evidenced by the data of trading on the London stock exchange ICE as of 5:14 am Moscow time.

Note that the last time the price of Brent oil crossed the $ 61 mark was on January 7, 2020.

The cost of WTI crude oil, in turn, rose to $ 58.2 per barrel (0.63%).

Analysts attribute the rise in oil prices to the coordinated actions of OPEC + countries and the acceleration of vaccination against COVID-19 in developed countries.