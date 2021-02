The price of Brent crude oil rose above $ 66 per barrel for the first time since January last year. TASS…

This is evidenced by data from trading on the London stock exchange ICE as of 4:38 pm Moscow time on Tuesday.

The price of Brent oil rose by 1.20% to $ 66.02 per barrel. The cost of WTI oil, in turn, is growing by 1.18% – up to 62.43 dollars per barrel.

Earlier it was reported that the US state of Texas began to recover oil production, suspended amid a sharp cold snap.