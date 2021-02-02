Trading data on the London ICE exchange show that the price of a barrel of Brent crude has exceeded $ 57 per barrel, reports TASS.

It is reported that as of 05:51 Moscow time, the price of the April futures for Brent crude oil rose by 1.19% and reached $ 57.02. As of 05:55 Moscow time, Brent was trading at $ 57.06 a barrel, showing an increase of 1.26%.

It should be noted that the last time the price of Brent was above $ 57 per barrel was on January 13 this year.

Recall that on January 28, oil prices showed a decline due to the remaining high incidence of coronavirus in the world, as well as due to restrictive measures.

Earlier it was reported that the cost of Russian export Urals oil in Europe since mid-January exceeded $ 55 per barrel for the first time since February 2020 amid expected cuts in Russian and Saudi oil supplies.