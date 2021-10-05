By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) – Brent oil futures hit a new three-year high on Tuesday, with the US barrel (WTI) near 2014 peaks after producer group OPEC+ decided to maintain its production increases planned rather than pumping further.

OPEC+ agreed in July to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month through at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts.

Brent crude rose more than 1% to 82.39 a barrel at around 10:45 (Eastern time). US oil rose 1.2 percent to $78.61.

Oil prices have already risen more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressures in oil-consuming nations such as the United States and India, concerned whether high prices could affect economic recovery.

