World oil prices are rising by about 2%, and the cost of a barrel of Brent fuel for the first time since May 2 exceeded $79. This is evidenced by trading data of the London Stock Exchange on July 11. ICE Futures.

So, as of 18:08, September futures for Brent rose in value by 1.91% to $79.17 per barrel. August futures for WTI crude oil rose 2.3% to $74.67.

According to the agency Bloomberg, oil quotes rushed up after China announced its readiness to take measures to stimulate the economy

“In terms of risk appetite, the Chinese measures are important, but not enough to get things off the ground, so more initiatives will be required,” Ole Sloth Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Danish bank Saxo Bank A / S, reacted to the rise in price.

Earlier, on June 30, Andrey Loboda, an economist and director of communications at BitRiver, told Izvestia that if there is no recession in the United States, oil will overcome the $100 price barrier. And if the economies of India and China develop at a faster pace, then in autumn the cost of oil will reach $120. According to the expert, the fair price of oil is currently $90-100 per barrel of Brent.

On June 16, Energy Minister of the Russian Federation Nikolay Shulginov expressed the opinion that maintaining oil prices in the $80 per barrel corridor is realistic.