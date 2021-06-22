The cost of a Brent crude oil futures contract for delivery in August 2021 on the London ICE Exchange has risen to $ 75.02 per barrel, according to trading data. playgrounds at 04:20 Moscow time on June 22.

Prior to this, the price of Brent crude oil exceeded $ 75 per barrel in April 2019.

Earlier on June 21, Bank of America called the deferred demand after lockdowns and the predominance of private road transport over other modes of transport as catalysts for the growth of oil prices to $ 100 by 2022.

The bank called the risks of lowering the price the deterioration in the discipline of the OPEC + deal, the spread of coronavirus mutations and the slowdown in vaccination rates.

On June 16, analysts told Izvestia that by the end of June prices for Brent crude oil could rise to $ 77 per barrel.

Earlier, Izvestia wrote that oil quotes were growing against the background of OPEC + countries’ compliance with the terms of the deal and a decline in the prospects for an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. The expectation of a face-to-face meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which took place on June 16 in Geneva, had a positive effect on the price of black gold. However, the growth of quotations, most likely, was a temporary phenomenon and was due to the news background, experts noted.

On June 15, the price of Brent crude rose above $ 74 per barrel for the first time since April 2019.