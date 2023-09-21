Chaos Brennero, Salvini does well to thunder against Austria but the Sx…

There Brenner affairwith Austria which imposed restrictions on traffic of Tir coming from Italy is a paradoxical story that makes us understand how theEuropean Union it is not that great community of loving intentions that they always wanted us to believe. The fact is coupled with the story of the migrants, with France rejecting them at the Italian border when the French police do not bring them back at night.

READ ALSO: Chaos Brenner, Salvini against Vienna: “Von der Leyen pontificates and does nothing”

Paradoxical events which show how the EU is a community of scoundrels who mind their own business to the detriment of those with the most exposed borders, like us. “We are faced with an act of violence and political and institutional arrogance by Austria against which Italy will appeal before the European Court of Justice”, this is how the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini responded to a question time.

And then again: “After four years of inertia on the part of the Commission, we have decided in agreement with the Meloni government to formally activate the planned procedure from Article 259 of the TFEU, which gives a Member State the right to appeal to the European Court of Justice against a Member State for violation of Euro-unitary law. This is certainly a strong, unusual gesture with few precedents but necessary. This activity is generally the responsibility of the Commission, however President Von der Leyen did not sign the initiation of the procedure. At this point we trust in the justice of the European Court. You cannot pontificate at Italy’s expense – said Salvini – seeking hospitality and integration in Lampedusa by securing the Brenner border. This government will put an end to this shame.”

Salvini then went into detail: “The limitations were introduced by Austria on paper for environmental reasons, but the environment has absolutely nothing to do with it. It is simply Austrian unfair competition towards Italian, German and entire European continent entrepreneurs and hauliers “.

Furthermore, in October the minister himself will be present at the Brenner crossing to be able to personally observe what is happening. A gesture of physical presence that will be useful to give visibility to the situation. If Austria does not withdraw from its decision, Italy will proceed to tighten controls on Austrian vehicles.

Naturally the left-wing “newspapers”, as usual Republic, they missed no opportunity to attack Italy. For example, De Benedetti’s former newspaper headlines: “Brennero, Salvini’s invective to the chamber”. We must therefore deduce that Maurizio Molinari is in the interests of Austria. The Everyday occurrence instead he headlines “Salvini attacks Austria”; Maybe Travaglio would like Salvini to attack Italy instead? Instead, Massimo Giannini’s Press finds nothing better than to accuse Salvini of “insulting environmentalists who are blocking a road in Milan” together with the news from the Brenner Pass. The reference is to the “eco-imbeciles” of the Last Generation, as the minister called them, who roam our cities unpunished. Then instead normal citizens are asked to respect the law.

Subscribe to the newsletter

