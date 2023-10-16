In the ongoing dispute over the Brenner route, Italy is taking drastic measures: filing a lawsuit against Austria before the ECJ. A historic step with an uncertain outcome.

Rome/Vienna – In the ongoing conflict over the constantly overused Brenner route, Italy is now taking legal action against its neighboring country Austria at the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The conservative government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni decided on Monday in Rome to sue its EU partner. In this way, Italy is particularly defending itself against the controversial block handling of trucks in Tyrol. There are also regular protests against this regulation in Germany.

According to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, this is the first time that Italy has taken an EU partner to court. Salvini spoke of “transit bans” that the Austrian government had unilaterally imposed on the Brenner Pass.

Italy sues Austria: Brenner “transit ban” ends up in court

The Austrian Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) once again defended Tyrol’s “emergency measures”. She called for negotiations; after all, there was a proposal with the “slot system” for bookable truck trips on the Brenner route. “It would now be time to talk about it – instead of threatening legal action every week,” she told the APA news agency. “Italy will not be successful with its maximum demand, namely the lifting of all Tyrolean bans,” said Tyrolean Prime Minister Anton Mattle (ÖVP).

Truck traffic on the Brenner route has increased significantly in recent decades. According to Mattle, the number of trucks rose from 1.1 million in 2000 to 2.5 million last year. This means that the Brenner Pass now accounts for 40 percent of all Alpine freight transport. The loads on and along the route have also increased accordingly.

Brenner dispute escalates: Bavaria hopes for a quick solution

An EU member can refer the matter to the ECJ if it believes that another member is violating European law. However, before legal proceedings take place, the EU Commission must be referred to the matter. If the Commission does not issue an opinion within three months, an action can also be taken. Bavaria has already asked the Commission on several occasions to initiate infringement proceedings against Austria.

The Bavarian Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) said that the Free State, together with Tyrol and South Tyrol, had hoped “that our common idea of ​​a slot system as an alternative to block handling will literally bring movement to freight traffic across the Brenner”. They are now relying on a quick solution from the European Court of Justice. Bavaria continues to strive for constructive and sustainable solutions.

