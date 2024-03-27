Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Idyllic to the south, instead of construction site traffic jams: the operator of the Brenner motorway will close the construction sites over the Easter holidays in 2024. © Manfred Segerer/Imago

When the avalanche of metal rolls into Italy at Easter, the Brenner motorway opens its floodgates. Traffic jams should be avoided over the holidays.

Brenner – every year. What sounds Christmassy is especially true at Brenner over Easter. Just before and on the holidays there are usually huge traffic jams on the important highway to Bella Italia. The reason for this is often construction sites and long waiting times, and sometimes also closed borders.

Brenner motorway wants to avoid traffic jams at Easter: construction sites come to a standstill over the holidays

There shouldn't be any at Easter. The burner operator is taking action over the holidays. There is a ban on construction sites on the A22 for four days. Because of the expected volume of traffic, the construction sites will be shut down and temporarily dismantled, highway president Hartmann Reichhalter announced stol.it at.

This means: No alternating one-way traffic. From Brenner to Verona there is free travel on two lanes. Small drawback: In the construction zones the lane remains narrowed and there is no hard shoulder.

Traffic jam forecast for Easter holidays in Italy: “No traffic collapse” on Lake Garda and in South Tyrol

“No traffic collapse is to be expected,” explains Reichhalter. On the one hand, this is due to the construction site ban, which is not only practiced on the Brenner at Easter, but also because of the early date for this year's public holidays. This applies both in South Tyrol and on Lake Garda.

Traffic forecast for the Brenner motorway at Easter 2024: Good news for vacationers in Italy

According to the traffic forecast, the Brenner motorway in Italy only expects very heavy traffic on the southern carriageway on Easter Monday. In the direction of Modena, the Autobahn AG expects heavy traffic on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Tuesday, and smooth traffic over the weekend. In the other direction towards Brenner in the north, the forecast for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Wednesday calls for increased traffic. Heavy traffic on Holy Saturday, Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Construction work on the A22 will continue from Tuesday (April 2nd) and will be in full swing until Ascension Day. Then at Pentecost comes the next wave of tourists and the next short stop. (moe)