Crash Bandicoot it has lost its original voice. Brendan O’Brienthe first actor to play the character, is died at the age of 60. The sad event emerged from a Legacy.com obituary, where he was remembered for his talent as a musician and actor.

“One of his proudest moments was when he lent his voice to the Crash Bandicoot video games in the years of Naughty Dog, between 1996 and 2004. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own personal endeavors and loved autographing their memorabilia. Like music, it came naturally to him to study character voices for animation, radio and video games.”

Brendan O’Brien in photo

Upon hearing of the news of his passing, the Crash Bandicoot community has begun paying tributes to him, including the official series account, which wrote: “We send our sincere condolences to Brendan O’Brien’s loved ones on his passing. He was a incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will live forever in the hearts of Crash fans.”

In addition to Crash Bandicoot, O’Brien’s career has seen him appear in Grindhouse and Riverdale. His other roles in the Crash Bandicoot series include those of Doctor Neo Cortex and Tiny Tiger.