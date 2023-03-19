The winner of the 2023 Oscar for Best Actor, brendan fraser, had a heyday between the last years of the last century and the first of this one. This is how he managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood. However, his career had not only ups, but also downs. For a period, he no longer had contracts and the reason was commercial.

In 2016, an opportunity to regain its status arose: “Line of descent”, which was directed by Rohit Karn Batra. Fraser dabbled in bollywood and surprised hundreds. Next, we leave you more details of the feature film in the note.

the first charlie

Charlie ‘Charu’ Joplin was the character he played in “Line of descent”. This was an arms dealer doing business with a mafia organization in which three brothers want to seize power from his father, who is the leader of the Sinha family.

In an interview for Varietythe actor of “The Mummy” he recounted what attracted him to the production: “The script had the best qualities of classic crime fiction, with very universal themes. […] Rohit has a very collaborative spirit and took ideas from everywhere.”

Brendan Fraser playing Charlie. Photo: Level Street Pictures

Indian recordings

In 2016, the protagonist of “The whale” spent two weeks in Mumbai to film his scenes, in which he had dialogue in Hindi and English.

According to Batra, Fraser “had a lot of respect for actors.” Neeraj Kabi, one of his castmates, had participated in “Talvar” and the artist saw that tape on his flight to Mumbai.

“Line of Descent”: cast