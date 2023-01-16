He’s headed for the Oscar. brendan fraser received a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Actor for his work in “The Whale.” With one of Hollywood’s best big-league comebacks, the 54-year-old entertainer competed for critical votes against heavy favorites like Austin Butler for “Elvis” Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick”, Paul Mescal for “Aftersun”, Colin Farrell for “The Spirits of the Island” and Bill Nighy for “Living”.

“This movie is about love, redemption and finding the light in a dark place,” said the interpreter on the verge of tears. “If any of you, like my character Charlie, struggle with obesity or feel like he’s in a sea of ​​darkness, I want you to know that you too can have the strength to get up and go to the light. . Thank you very much, ”she added to the applause of those present.

Without wanting to leave his teammates aside, the actor thanked Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and Ty Simpkins, part of the repair of “The Whale”. Also, she had words of appreciation for the director Darren Aronofskywhom he praised for choosing him to be the protagonist of the film.

After his nomination for the Golden Globes, an event that the actor refused to attend, fans only hope Oscar 2023 nominees list, which will be released on January 24. If Brendan Fraser takes home a golden award, he closes his great return to the cinema with a flourish.

Why didn’t Brendan Fraser go to the Golden Globes?

Brendan Fraser has returned to the cinema and his fans thank him. Photo: AFP

His refusal to attend the event occurred because in a talk with GQ magazine, in 2018, he revealed that the journalist Philip Berk, then president of the HFPA, sexually assaulted him in 2003. According to his testimony, the act was carried out at the Beverly Hills Hotel after a lunch organized by the association.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) than respect for them. Mom did not raise a hypocrite, ”Fraser replied in November 2022 to the magazine when asked if she would attend the gala.