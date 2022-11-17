Without a doubt, 2022 is the year of brendan fraser, an actor who, after being away from Hollywood for years, returned in style thanks to Darren Afronovsky with “The Whale”, his new film. While we wait for the official trailer to be released, an interview that the interpreter gave to GQ magazine is giving us something to talk about.

When the magazine asked him about If I would go to the Golden Globes 2023event that will take place on January 10, Fraser said he “will not participate” in said meeting.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than respect for them. It is because of what has happened with the organization. Mom didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me in many ways, but not that, because I’m not, “replied the actor about the non-profit organization that votes for the Golden Globe awards.

Brandan Fraser is one of the most popular to be considered for the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Photo: AFP

Brendan Fraser’s complaint that kept him away from Hollywood

In a very personal interview with GQ in 2018, the actor stated that journalist Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in 2003. The incident —as he narrated— happened at the Beverly Hills hotel after a lunch organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

“After that I became a lonely person. He made me go back, he made me withdraw. I felt like I wanted to cry, but I don’t know why I didn’t,” she confessed to the magazine.

Berk, now 88, never admitted to the accusation and remained part of the HFPA until 2020. He was expelled from the organization after leaked emails calling Black Lives Matter a “hate race movement.”

Brendan Fraser is back on the big Hollywood circuit. Photo: AFP

For his part, Fraser was away for several years from the big Hollywood productions. For a while it was said that he was “blacklisted” from the industry, but he gave a reflection on what happened to his career on Sway’s Universe in 2019.

“I don’t know if I should use the word ‘blacklist’, but I felt that time – where there are no jobs, and no one calls you – passes in anyone’s career. The phones stop ringing. I don’t know if it had anything to do with what I said, nor do I know if the HFPA has the power to decide who does whatbut now I feel like I’m living in a new day and I feel good,” he explained.

Brendan Fraser is about to release “The Whale” in theaters around the world, a film that could earn him nominations for the next awards season. Fans ask for an Oscar for the actor.