brendan fraser, the remembered actor of classic films such as “The Mummy”, “George of the Jungle” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth”, announced his return to the big screen after several years away from the film industry. In 2015, the artist left the cinema and focused on making television series. He managed to have minor roles.

In 2021, the 52-year-old performer performed at the Tribeca Film Festival for the presentation of the film “No sudden move” by Steven Soderbergh; however, what was striking about his appearance at the event was his incredible physical change.

Brendan Fraser surprised locals and strangers alike with his incredible physical change after making a public appearance at a major film festival. Photo: diffusion

The radical physical change of Brendan Fraser

Now, it has become known that his weight gain was not due to the film he presented at that festival several months ago, but to the demands of the film “The Whale”, a film directed by Darren Aronofsky, which he will star in and which from now on promises to be a total drama.

Brendan Fraser seems to be very committed to the role that we will see soon on screens, because to play the character, the actor had to gain weight suddenly. Fraser now weighs 600 pounds. .

However, although the interpreter of “The mummy” looks more corpulent, in this case, he wears a prosthesis to complete the necessary look.

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale.” Photo: A24

How did you look before you gained weight?

Since he was part of blockbuster movies in the world of Hollywood, it was known that Fraser did his own stunts, unlike other actors. That, over the years, cost him a spinal injury, broken ribs and multiple knee injuries.

Brendan Fraser weighed 210 pounds before filming began on “The Wahle.” Photo: diffusion

But that was not all. After his marriage to Afton Smith came to an end and he was ordered to pay his wife a juicy support, added to the fact that he confessed to having suffered harassment by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, he retired from the world of entertainment and fell into a deep depression that was reflected in his physical appearance.

Before his radical physical change, the 1.91 meter tall actor, who had already gained weight due to the different roles he had to play throughout his career, weighed around 95 kilos, according to international media.

Brendan Fraser personified the popular Tarzan as a young man. Photo: diffusion

Likewise, he was considered one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood for having made his way in the industry because of playing action roles.