brendan fraser has surprised the world with his destroyed character in “The whale”, but the actor was also about to do it with “Batgirl”, a film based on the DC superheroine that was finally canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery. The actress Leslie Grace, who starred in the film, recently shared an unpublished behind-the-scenes video in which you can see a scene where her character Barbara Gordon strangles the villain Firefly (Firefly).

A last goodbye to “Batgirl”

On her Instagram account, Leslie Grace once again shared a video in which some personal photographs and others from the filming of “Batgirl” are compiled.

During the sequence, a curious scene can be seen on a monitor: Barbara Gordon strangling Firefly, the character played by Brendan Fraser.

The image, of course, never saw the light of day after Warner Bros. Discovery’s unexpected cancellation of the film.

Brendan Fraser and Leslie Grace behind the scenes of “Batgirl”. Photo: Leslie Grace/Instagram

In the video you can also see other photos of Grace on the recording set, where she shared several moments with other cast members.

What happened to Batgirl?

As “Batgirl” was about to enter post-production, a policy change and budget reconsideration by Warner Bros. Discovery caused the production company to cancel the feature for good.

Leslie Grace posted previously unpublished videos of the production of “Batgirl” and her intense training to become the heroine of DC Comics. Photo: Composition/Warner Bros/Leslie Grace/TikTok

However, The Hollywood Reporter pointed out last year that the film’s directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, were still within the grasp of James Gunn, one of the new top brass on the DC ship.

In such a way, there would still be a small chance that the tape will be released or that we will see a new Batgirl.