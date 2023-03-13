ohbrendan fraser won an award at the Oscars 2023! The artist, who returned to Hollywood after years of being blacklisted, obtained the statuette best actor for his role in “The whale”, the acclaimed film directed by Darren Aronofsky and in which he plays an overweight teacher who tries to resume the withered relationship with his daughter. Upon receiving the Academy Award, the remembered ‘Rick O’Connell’ could not contain his tears and thanked all those who gave him their support when the world turned its back on him.

“I started in this business 30 years ago,” he said in part of his speech at the 2023 Oscars ceremony. “Things were not easy for me., but there was an ease that I did not appreciate at the time until it ceased to be. I just wanted to say thank you for this recognition,” Fraser said at the speech who collected his history in the Hollywood industry. This moment was probably the most applauded at the ceremony.

What happened to Brendan Fraser?

when the artist went to receive his statuette at the 2023 Oscar Awards gala, recalled the case of sexual harassment who suffered from Philip Berck, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This episode was one of the most famous in his career and would also answer the question that many asked: why did he stop acting for so many years? In fact, abuse is said to have been the reason Brendan Fraser refused to attend the 2023 Golden Globes.

With the recognition of The academyShe has undoubtedly made a big comeback to the film industry and her career now has great chances to be reborn until it reaches glory.

Oscar 2023: Who was Brendan Fraser competing against?

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Where to see “The whale” in Peru?

The movie “The whale”, with Brendan Fraser as the main star, can still be seen in various Peruvian cinemas. Cineplanet, Cimark and Cinestar are some of the chains in whose theaters the film is shown. As is known, “The Whale” has caused a global sensation due to Fraser’s great performance, a film that has just given him the golden statuette for best actor at the 2023 Oscar Awards.

In addition to Fraser, the cast is completed by: