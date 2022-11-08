Brendan Fraser is experiencing a second period of fame. After the actor has resumed his film career, fans are waiting to see his new movie titled “The whale”, directed by Darren Aronofsky. The plot has not only gained the attention of the public, but also of critics.

In Cannes 2022, the tape managed to retain the attention of the attendees, who did not hesitate to applaud the interpreter’s work for six minutes. After passing through several festivals, the feature film is now ready to hit theaters.

Teaser trailer for “The Whale”

Through his Twitter account, A24 shared images and a message anticipating Aronofsky’s work and Fraser’s interpretation, which comes as “the performance of his life.”

In “The whale”Brendan Fraser stars as a 600-pound, middle-aged man struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. As he struggles with a lockdown in his home and his desire to eat without stopping, his life will be in danger and his only motivation will be the young woman.

Premiere. Fraser brought “The Whale” to the Venice Film Festival to a standing ovation from the audience. Photo: Agency

Fraser is joined in the cast by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

After the launch of the first teaser, in social networks the Users are already talking about Oscar nominations for “The Whale” and, in turn, for the actor. “This is what the Academy likes. Physical transformations, dramas and a comeback of an interpreter that people love”, reads on Twitter.

At the moment, the film does not have a release date.