Brendan Fraser is one of those Hollywood faces that is not easily forgotten, especially for the generation that saw him shine between the 90s and the beginning of this century. Between 2022 and 2023, the American actor prepared his next appearances in the DC series “Batgirl”, the new Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the flower moon”and perhaps the most striking of all, “The Whale”, directed by the eccentric Darren Aronofsky.

For this reason, we share with you a small list of four films that earned him worldwide recognition and that are more than entertaining to watch.

“George of the Jungle”

Who does not remember Brendan Fraser characterized as a man of the jungle? In these times, his funny performance as George and his remarkable physical condition earned him the admiration of the world.

“The Mummy”

“The Mummy” is another of those classics that stand out in the first decade of the 21st century, and much of it is due to Brendan’s hard work playing the charismatic adventurer Rick O’Connell. Seeing him kick mummy butt and taking on the mighty Imhotep are memories worth gold.

“Looney Tunes: Back in Action”

Away from the mummies and a little closer to the jungle, Brendan Fraser also hung out with the Looney Tunes. Although the film is remembered by many as a failed “Space Jam”, there are others who consider it valuable and highly underrated.

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

It was clear from this film that Fraser was an actor who could easily pull off stunt and action roles. “Journey to the Center of the Earth” is also another one of those classics that transcends at the beginning of this century and that had the impact of 3D, something that benefited it at the box office.