Tension, joy and mixed emotions. brendan fraser He arrived at the Oscars in 2023 and was in the competition for best actor for his work in “The whale”. Although the predictions pointed to Austin Butler as the winner in the category for “Elvis”, it was the remembered ‘Rick O’Connell’ who finally won the statuette and his acceptance speech was probably one of the most emotional moments of the night of the 2023 Academy Awards. He cried and recognized that “The Whale” was that much-needed lifeline.

Brendan Fraser’s speech at the Oscars 2023 complete in Spanish

“So this is what the multiverse looks like,” the actor began by saying while he smiled nervously and tried to hold back tears of emotion. “My God. I thank the Academy for this honor and our studio, A24, for making such a risky film.”continued the popular ‘George of the jungle’.

“I am grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and dragging me aboard the good ship ‘The Whale’. (The movie) was written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is our beacon. Gentlemen, you bare your whale-sized hearts so we could see into your souls like no one else could and I am honored to be named alongside you in this category,” he added.

Brendan Fraser took the statuette for best actor with the movie "The whale". Photo: composition LR/TNT

But the nautical references did not stop there, since Fraser followed. “Only whales can swim to the talented depth of hongchau”, He commented in reference to his scene partner, before giving way to what brought many fans to tears.

“I started in this business 30 years ago and things were not easy for me, but there was an ease that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this recognition, because it couldn’t have been possible without my cast”, he was heard saying before naming some people and then leaving the stage.

“It has been as if I had been on a diving expedition to the bottom of the ocean and the air in the line had been watched by some people in my life, like my children Holden and leland and griffin. I love you Griffin. My manager JoAnne Colonna, Jennifer Plante and my best first mate Jeannie. Thanks again to each and everyone. I am very grateful to you. Good night,” he concluded.

Brendan Fraser cried when receiving the statuette. Photo: AFP

What happened to Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser was a talent that was shaping up to be a star in the 90s. However, he himself admitted, according to statements shared by Esquire magazine, that he had to move away from acting after suffering sexual abuse from Philip Berckthen president of the Hollywood Foreign Association (HFPA), organization behind the Golden Globes.

“I felt sick. I felt like a little kid. I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry. (…) He blamed me and I felt miserable, because he said: ‘This is nothing; This guy reached out and felt around for a bit.’ That summer passed, and I can’t remember what I went to work on next,” he remarked.

Brendan Fraser considered “The Whale” the creative lifeline to ‘revive’ his career. Photo: Infobae

Indeed, this internal battle kept him in a bubble that did not allow him to regain control of his life and trajectory. When, finally, he chose to resurface, his decisions were not the most appropriate, since he participated in low-profile projects that went unnoticed by the public, until “The Whale” gave him the Oscar for best actor.