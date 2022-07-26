The actor Brendan Fraser is ready to return to the movies all the way up The production company A24 released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama titled ”The whale”, in which the artist has been selected for the lead role.

Variety reported that the performer will play a 600-pound middle-aged man struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. While he struggles with a lockdown in his home and his desire to eat without stopping, his life will be in danger and his only motivation will be the young woman.

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale.” Photo: A24

The film marks director Darren Aronofsky’s return to cinema since “Mother!” The first official trailer for “The whale” will arrive after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, next August.

Cast of “The Whale”

Brendan Fraser is joined in the cast by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

Sadie Sink is currently 20 years old. Photo: Netflix

In conversation with the Unilad portal, in 2021, Fraser advanced part of what the plot of the tape will be. “It will be something they haven’t seen before. That’s really all I can tell you… The cloakroom and changing room were very large, seamless and cumbersome to use. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done. But I don’t want to be shy… I know it will make a lasting impression on viewers ”, he shared.

A24 has yet to announce an international release date for the drama.