A destroyed Brendan Fraser has already captivated with “The whale” in theaters in the United States, but in Latin America we still have to wait a little longer to enjoy his triumphant return to the big screen. Meanwhile, although the actor has been accused of being fatphobic, his humility continues to amaze with each interview he gives. And it is that he recently revealed to the public what his main objective is with the film directed by Darren Aronofsky. What did he say about obesity?

Brendan Fraser and his emotional purpose

Regardless of what the film critics say and the awards he may receive for his performance, Fraser is more than clear about his goal with “The Whale” and it is a matter as serious as it is moving.

Brendan Fraser stars in “The Whale”, a brutal film directed by Darren Aronosfky, a director who likes to address issues such as depression, drugs and other brutal cases. Photo: composition LR/A24

“I am hopeful that we can change some hearts and minds at least in terms of how we think and feel about people living with obesity.” the 54-year-old actor told Deadline.

Likewise, the actor highlighted the injustices that obese people often suffer and how they are “discarded in our society” and become “objects of contempt and ridicule.”

“I think shaming people for that reason is almost the last domain of bias we overlook And I think that we can do better to change that,” said the star.

When does “The Whale” premiere in Peru?

At the moment, “The whale” does not have a specific release date for its arrival in Peru. The tape was released last December 9 in the United States and has been well received by critics.