Mexico.-Actor Brendan Fraser stars in the film ‘The Whale’ and his performance is celebrated by many, Well, they assure that it is perhaps one of the best that he has done so far in his career, but there are also those who are criticizing him.

After almost ten years of not filming, Brendan Fraser returned to Hollywood cinema with ‘The Whale’, the film by Darren Aronofsky, he has even already earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe award for best leading actor.

‘La Ballena’ (‘The Whale’) is a film based on a play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter in which Brendan Fraser personifies an English teacher who weighs more than 270 kilos and trying to reconnect with her teenage daughter.

Regarding the criticism that Brendan has received for the aforementioned film, in statements to the international press he responds: “I respect those who do not agree with the objectives of this film. I do not agree with them because I know that there are no bad intentions. “

“I do want to know if I, Brendan, have done any harm. But the answer I got was, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing.’ We made the movie we wanted to make, and we did it right. And I keep it”, say Brendan, alluding to the plot of ‘The Whale’, a film that explores themes such as pain, guilt and remorse.

Recently, a TikTok influencer known as ‘La Fatshionista’, commented that she did not recommend watching ‘The Whale’, by Brendan Fraser, because it is narrated from a “fatphobic perspective”, and in an interview for Cinemanía, Brendan revealed that ‘The Whale’ it was told to give people a voice who are marginalized in society.

Despite comments and criticism, Brendan has managed to be nominated for the 2023 Oscars for Best Actor and is emerging as the favorite to win.