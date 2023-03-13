Brendan Fraser took the award for best actor at the Oscars 2023. The artist won the award thanks to his work in “The whale”the acclaimed film directed by darren aronosfy which serves as his triumphant return to the top of Hollywood. However, beyond the emotion and the ovations, thousands of fans wonder why the interpreter was away from acting: the dramatic explanation has its roots, ironically, in an awards gala event.

Brendan Fraser: why did you stop acting?

brendan fraser He was one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood in the 90s and 2000s. However, from one moment to the next, he became the unknown that many wanted to solve. What happened? where is it? Why doesn’t he appear in blockbuster or moderately famous movies anymore? These were some of the questions that thousands had in their heads. The answer came with a dramatic revelation.

Although Fraser did not speak about the subject for years, the actor was a victim of sexual harassment in 2003. The event occurred during a dinner at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association —the organization behind the Golden Globes—, where the president of the entity at that time, Philip Berckhe made improper touching.

Brendan Fraser considered "The Whale" the creative lifeline to 'revive' his career. Photo: Infobae

As it was expected, berk denied on several occasions the statements of Brendan, but the artist could never forget the situation: “I felt sick. I felt like a little kid. I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought he was going to cry ”, he expressed in statements shared by Esquire magazine.

“I blamed myself and felt miserable because he said ‘this is nothing; This guy reached out and felt around for a bit.’ That summer passed and I can’t remember what I went to work on next,” he added.

Indeed, the protagonist of “The whale” He was very affected and for years he was away from Hollywood. A great depression kept him in a bubble of denial, which widened when he divorced his wife and, subsequently, his mother died. Nevertheless, little by little he was promoted within the industry until today obtaining the oscar with “The whale”.

“I’ve never been that far away, but I did step out of the spotlight for a while to sort things out in my life and take stock of who I am, where I’m going and what my aspirations are,” Fraser recently told TV host Willy Geist. .

"The whale" is nominated at the Oscars 2023. Photo: A24

Where to see “The whale” from Peru?

For now, “The Whale” does not have a streaming release date yet, but it can be seen in theaters. The film with Brendan Fraser can be seen on major networks, such as Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis and more.